Mystery Plant: Familiar tree offers fragrant blooms and a wide range of availability

“… the tree may be known by the fruit,

as the fruit by the tree…

“King Henry IV, Part 1”; Act 4, Scene 2.

Shakespeare would have made a fine plant taxonomist, as he understood the importance of fruits in identifying plants.

The fruits of this tree are poisonous, they say, so don’t fool around with them. In fact, the leaves are too, probably.

The tree has had a relatively long history in the American South, and it has accrued a bit of folklore going along with it. This tree is native to southwestern Asia, including India. It is related to members of the mahogany family. From Asia, it made its way to the West Indies as an ornamental species during the time of Spanish colonization, and from there, as you might expect, it’s not so far to America, especially Charleston.

The trees are lovely in the spring, blooming madly, and with a shock of glossy green foliage, they were widely planted as a street tree, and referred to affectionately as the “Pride of India.” (Funny thing is, that although this plant does come from India, its more “common” common name these days suggests that it comes from China.)