Making Halloween treats at home gives children a chance to celebrate

Here are a few general tips:

• Have a plan: Be sure you have a height-appropriate working area for the child. Then, carefully read the recipes and decide how the child can assist. Think about a kid's attention span when picking a task. A younger child may simply add the noodle tail and chocolate chip eyes to the mice, for example. An older child may be able to help mix doughs and shape the sweets before baking.

• Take your time: The process should be fun. The child is learning new skills with you as the teacher. If children are too young to be hands-on throughout, let them watch what you do. Read the recipe together. Taste ingredients together. Measure together. Explain each step as you go. Does this mean cookies you could whip up in 20 minutes might take a bit longer? Definitely.

• Forget perfect: Do you do things exactly right the first time you try them? Neither will kids. This is the time to laugh at mistakes and talk about what you learned from them, so you help little ones build confidence and skills.

• Clean up together: Once the sweets are in the oven, it's time to clean. Encourage kids to put the various ingredients away, wash dishes and wipe counters.

And, if you're unable to share the holiday with family or friends, take pictures and share them, so everyone can enjoy the sweet memories you are making.