Local students reach semifinals of National Merit Scholarship Program

Local students were among about 16,000 semifinalists in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

About 95% of the semifinalists are expected to reach finalist status, about half will win National Merit Scholarships.

Charlottesville High School:

Justine Brown

Alasdair J. Greenland

Albemarle High School:

Meenakshi Ambati

Natalie A. Assink

Walter H. Cook

Tess T. Eluvathingal Muttikkal 

Renae S. George

Alden Keshap

Kaitlyn A. Moreira

Katharina A. Ravichandran

Samuel P. Rosner

Sophia Yu

Monticello High School:

Elisabeth A. Bendall

Western Albemarle High School:

Nicole R. Bilchick

Kayleigh R. Long

Annabeth D. Stancil

Isabella A. Tesoriere

Tobin Yates

Homeschool:

Ronan P. Boyarski of Locust Grove

William Monroe High School:

Timothy Q. Genz

