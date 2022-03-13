Local students reach semifinals of National Merit Scholarship Program

Local students were among about 16,000 semifinalists in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
About 95% of the semifinalists are expected to reach finalist status, about half will win National Merit Scholarships.
Charlottesville High School:
Justine Brown
Alasdair J. Greenland
Albemarle High School:
Meenakshi Ambati
Natalie A. Assink
Walter H. Cook
Tess T. Eluvathingal Muttikkal
Renae S. George
Alden Keshap
Kaitlyn A. Moreira
Katharina A. Ravichandran
Samuel P. Rosner
Sophia Yu
Monticello High School:
Elisabeth A. Bendall
Western Albemarle High School:
Nicole R. Bilchick
Kayleigh R. Long
Annabeth D. Stancil
Isabella A. Tesoriere
Tobin Yates
Homeschool:
Ronan P. Boyarski of Locust Grove
William Monroe High School:
Timothy Q. Genz