Local knitters heating up Ukraine fundraising efforts with handmade hats

Beginning knitter Mary Gordon Hall was so pleased with the way her new hat turned out that she snapped a photo of herself wearing it and posted it on Facebook.

Compliments flew from friends who didn't realize she could knit. Then folks started asking for their own sunflower-bedecked caps knitted in the blue and gold hues of the Ukrainian flag.

Time was not on Hall's side. "It might take me six hours to make a hat," she said.

"I got such a response that I had to reach out for people to join with me. I'd just love to see everybody wearing one of these hats and showing support for Ukraine."

That's why Hall is launching Knitters Unite, a Charlottesville-based group that aims to welcome knitters and crocheters of all experience levels to make hats. The grass-roots project is both a fundraiser to collect donations to help Ukrainians displaced by the Russian invasion and an effort to help more local residents wear Ukrainian flag colors to show solidarity.

The needlework network's inaugural meeting took place Tuesday afternoon at C'ville Coffee. Hall said she hopes to establish weekly sessions to bring knit and crochet fans together to crank out handmade hats and to share skills and encouragement with newcomers to the craft.

"I want to get on it and get the momentum going," she said.

Donations will be accepted both for chef Jose Andres' globe-trotting World Central Kitchen, which has been feeding Ukrainian refugees in several neighboring countries, and local groups that help refugees.

Hall estimates each finished hat will bring in a suggested donation of $40, but she doesn't want anyone who'd like a hat to go without. It's fine to request another price.

While donations of money are welcome, people can help in other ways. Contributions of yarns and needles will go to good use, too, to help make sure no local knitter or crocheter who wants to pitch in will be kept away by not being able to afford the materials.

Acrylic yarn is OK, Hall said. Many people have allergies or sensitivities to wool that can make both wearing it and knitting with it uncomfortable, so Hall is researching sources of cotton yarns, which also will be less sweaty for warm-weather wear.

Hats created from bulkier yarns can be completed more quickly, so Hall recommends donating yarns with a preferred gauge of 5 or 6. She discovered that yarns in gauge 4 work just fine if she doubles the strands.

Hall, a singer-songwriter and teacher, wants to create an environment in which learning and helping can thrive together.

"I don't mind teaching; that's what I do," Hall said. When a college friend she hadn't seen in 35 years reached out on Facebook, Hall offered to teach her how to knit so she could join the effort.

"We Zoomed two days, and she has finished her first hat," Hall said.

Don't let perfectionism keep you away, especially if you're new to the world of fiber crafts. There may be scarves, sweaters, afghans, baby gifts and other projects in your future as a knit or crochet enthusiast. As Knitters United gets off the ground, however, all you need to bring is a desire to help the people of Ukraine and a willingness to be patient with yourself while you learn the ropes — or, at least, the yarns.

"I don't follow the rules," Hall said. "It's more about creating than being a 'good' knitter. I learn from my mistakes."

To request a hat, make a donation or join the group, email marygordonhall@gmail.com or dial (434) 981-7667.

