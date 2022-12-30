 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local expert's three tips for a more restful new year

Emma Andrews

Emma Andrews teaches workshops on "The Power of Deep Rest," and she plans "Setting New Year Intentions" at Common House during the third week of January.

 Courtesy of Emma Andrews

Do you get so tired that you can fall asleep instantly, and yet you never quite feel refreshed? Do you sit down to try meditating, intending to seek deep relaxation, and wake up later wondering why you fell asleep instead?

Emma Andrews says that what you need for a fresher new year may not be slumber, but actual rest. It can be a hard commodity to come by in a whirl of end-of-year reports, job demands and family obligations, but investing a little work in the pursuit of rest may prove rewarding. 

"The big thing I want to share with people is deep rest is not sleep," said Andrews, a Charlottesville intuitive and medium who teaches a "The Power of Deep Rest" workshop.

Finding the rest one needs often means eliminating barriers that one doesn't realize are in the way, Andrews said. If you think you'll be able to exhale and chill after finally checking off that last box on the to-do list, and you always postpone rest until you get there, it may be time to ask yourself why.

"A lot of us believe our worth is earned," Andrews said. "You already are enough. You don't need to do anything to be worthy of rest. That's not how it works at all."

Andrews offers three tips for improved rest:

■ Stop waiting to feel entitled to rest. Andrews said rest is a receptive state in which one feels safe and valued.

"Shift your mindset about where worthiness comes from," Andrews said. "I get on that train, too. I'm not perfect. It comes from a good place," such as wanting to make others feel happy and cared for, she said. "You can make a shift there and think, 'What if I'm already enough, and things are OK in this moment?'"

Perfectionism can get in the way of rest, especially when one is juggling responsibilities as a parent, employee, community member and — especially this time of year — a perfect host. One pitfall of perfectionism is that a person can become caught up enough in giving and serving to lose sight of how to receive and accept what others offer.

"We create these rules for ourselves that really don't exist," Andrews said. "People get so focused on giving that they don't receive. You're taking away that opportunity for others to have the gift of giving."

Finding a balance between caring for others and accepting their efforts to express care can help people demonstrate respect, too. "Suppose someone offers us a present, and we drop it on the floor?" she asked.

And backing away from perfectionism does not equal laziness. "Any true faith will tell you [that] you don't have to earn love. It's so helpful to have that reframing," she said.

■ Consider your body's needs, especially during busy moments when what Andrews calls "manic pride mode" kicks in. Healthy amounts of water, food, exercise and sleep can help create a balance that may be lacking in a rest-deprived life.

"We're disconnected with our bodies and our true needs," Andrews said. "No matter what, I need my needs met. I deserve safety and nourishment. That will open up your connection to your intuition."

■ Create space in your day for still moments that have no demands on them. If it's tough to find any time for yourself, Andrews suggests reserving 10 minutes before bedtime in which "there's no agenda and nothing to be done."

For many people, finding "moments of presence to sit and rest and just be" won't be easy at first, Andrews said.

"It's going to be uncomfortable for a while until we get used to it," she said. "Often. we're trying to make things better when nothing is wrong.

"It's not about being perfect. It's about accepting where you are now as perfect. We're not meant to be tidy, polished people."

Andrews will be teaching "Setting New Year Intentions" classes at Common House during the third week of January. Learn more at www.emma-andrews.com.

Vivienne Westwood, influential fashion maverick, dies at 81

Long COVID: Could mono virus or fat cells be playing roles?

