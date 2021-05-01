Jorgen Vik: Why enough is not a number

Enough is not a number.

I also don’t think it is lack of worrying or time to spare, even though these may be good byproducts of enough.

Contentment may be closer to the mark.

To facilitate the wealth planning process, we attach a number to our goals, to how we wish to live and what we wish to leave behind.

But I wonder if we put the cart before the horse and skip a step in our planning if we don’t first ask ourselves what makes our goals worthy of our pursuits.

Without this step, it’s like we build a house without a foundation. It may look good, but will it support our happiness?

If we only later question our course, we may shake the ground beneath us and leave our dwelling a draining mess.

Some measure enough according to the Joneses. Others let their routines describe enough without much consideration for their own agency. Yet others define enough, regardless of exact figures, as somewhat more than what they have.

Maybe it is a helpful exercise to contemplate what you’d change if your income were cut in half. What would you change to fit your life within such new confines?