 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Daily Progress is partnering with Paul Obaugh Ford who is sponsoring 750 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Jorgen Vik: When times are tense, don't panic; prepare

  • 0

What a year we’ve had.

A hot war in Europe. Gasoline price spike. Near double-digit inflation. Nuclear and dirty bomb worries. Taiwan surrounded by a hostile military. Used car shortages. Fear of a contested election.

Yet we got through it.

Yes, investors may be a little worse for wear with stock and bond markets down. Still, we’re here.

I don’t want to make light of any of these situations. Some are very much still with us.

If you find yourself consumed by some or maybe all these developments, I think it’s easy to insist they should also impact your investments.

For example, I often see it with politics. A person may be very involved, write cards, canvass, make phone calls. I think that’s great civic engagement.

People are also reading…

However, from there, it may be easy to think politics is also a critical factor shaping investment outcomes.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

I think that’s a mistake.

Similar tunnel vision could stem from any of these concerns.

Instead, focus on your own financial goals.

Is your income safe for the coming year, or should you make sure you have a larger cash buffer?

Would you be financially OK if your health suddenly failed, you or should you look closer into your insurance?

Are you saving enough? Too much?

Do you have your estate and medical instructions in place?

These are items that may warrant your attention.

As to headlines in 2023, I have no idea exactly how they will read. But I’m confident we’ll get through them.

Good luck.

Jorgen Vik is a certified financial planner and partner with SKV Group LLC.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ask the Expert: When should someone consider a knee replacement?

Even when the pain is significant and X-rays show advanced arthritis of the joint, the first line of treatment is almost always non-surgical. Regular exercise, weight loss, over-the-counter medications, bracing and injections can be very helpful ways to try to manage the symptoms of knee arthritis. It is only when the knee continues to be a problem despite these measures that we would recommend a patient consider surgery.

Activities for Dec. 22

Air Raid Juggling meets from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free …

Elon Musk Twitter poll ends with users seeking his departure

Elon Musk Twitter poll ends with users seeking his departure

Millions of Twitter users asked Elon Musk to step down as head of Twitter in a poll the billionaire created and promised to abide by. But by Monday afternoon there was no word from Musk on whether he'll step aside or who a new leader might be. Twitter has grown more chaotic and confusing under Musk’s leadership with rapidly vacillating policies that are withdrawn or altered. Many of the votes for Musk to step down likely came from Tesla investors, who have grown tired of the 24/7 Twitter chaos, which they say has distracted the eccentric CEO from the electric car company, his main source of wealth.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Colleges and universities ban TikTok on campuses across the US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert