Jorgen Vik: When times are tense, don't panic; prepare

What a year we’ve had.

A hot war in Europe. Gasoline price spike. Near double-digit inflation. Nuclear and dirty bomb worries. Taiwan surrounded by a hostile military. Used car shortages. Fear of a contested election.

Yet we got through it.

Yes, investors may be a little worse for wear with stock and bond markets down. Still, we’re here.

I don’t want to make light of any of these situations. Some are very much still with us.

If you find yourself consumed by some or maybe all these developments, I think it’s easy to insist they should also impact your investments.

For example, I often see it with politics. A person may be very involved, write cards, canvass, make phone calls. I think that’s great civic engagement.

However, from there, it may be easy to think politics is also a critical factor shaping investment outcomes.

I think that’s a mistake.

Similar tunnel vision could stem from any of these concerns.

Instead, focus on your own financial goals.

Is your income safe for the coming year, or should you make sure you have a larger cash buffer?

Would you be financially OK if your health suddenly failed, you or should you look closer into your insurance?

Are you saving enough? Too much?

Do you have your estate and medical instructions in place?

These are items that may warrant your attention.

As to headlines in 2023, I have no idea exactly how they will read. But I’m confident we’ll get through them.

Good luck.