Jorgen Vik: When the experts guess, do nothing

You may have noticed a lot of articles lately about “things to look for in 2022,” or something to that effect.

Well, the investment world is no different. We’re getting year-end targets for the S&P 500, interest rates, economic growth, dollar exchange rates, gold, and 10 stocks to buy now.

Here’s my advice: ignore it.

As I see it, the experts are guessing.

My problem is not that they don’t know what’s going on. They probably know too much.

My problem is their specific figures and short-term focus. Of course, this is what the audience craves, so they oblige.

But predicting stock prices in one year is a bit like asking a meteorologist, right now, what the weather will be on Labor Day.

The answer will be some variation of what the weather normally is like on Labor Day.

One-year stock predictions will likely not stray too far from what stocks normally do over such a short period which, according to Morningstar for U.S. large-cap stocks, is approximately 10% per year.

But why do you ask about the next 12 months?