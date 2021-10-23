Jorgen Vik: What could go right financially? Plenty

How often do you stop to ponder, “What could go right?”

I suspect the answer for many is, “Not too often.”

This makes evolutionary sense. Fear of lions in the tall grass has been passed down to us from our ancestors. Better to be too cautious and live another day, even if the lion wasn’t there, than the opposite.

The pessimist on the savanna would survive, while the optimist sooner or later became lion fodder.

But I can’t help but wonder if we today tilt the optimism-pessimism field too far towards pessimism.

This pessimism can cause us to sell during market crashes, or maybe just when we think the market might crash. (I think I see grass. There could be lions out there.)

Today, the feared lions include inflation, national debt, and more pandemics.

Notice none of these animals are new.

So, how could this go right?