Jorgen Vik: Ways to show charities a 'bunch' of love

A few weeks ago, I touched on some ways to give to charity: specifically, cash, appreciated securities, and qualified charitable distributions from IRAs for those older than 70.5 years.

Below, I’ll touch on some other straightforward ways to share from your wealth with your favorite charities.

With recent tax reforms, according to Barron’s, approximately 90% of us have standard deductions greater than our Schedule A itemized list of deductions (items like mortgage interest, state and local taxes, charitable gifts, and health care expenses over certain thresholds).

This means that 90% may not benefit, tax-wise, from giving to charities.

That might be different if you “bunch” your gifts into one year rather than many.

For example, if your standard deduction is around $14,000, and your itemized list is $10,000 per year, you’d receive no tax benefit from gifting $4,000 to charities.

However, if you gifted $8,000 at one time and made the charity aware half is in lieu of gifting next year, you’d find yourself with $18,000 in deductions the first year, and $14,000 in the next.

That’s $4,000 additional dollars deducted with the same gift amount over two years.

A similar approach involves contributing to, and gifting from, a donor advised fund (DAF).

This is a type of fund you can set up with various financial institutions. You may be able to take a deduction up front and advise in future years on how you wish to gift from the fund.

This way, you may end up with a large total for your itemized list in the year you fund the DAF and take standard deductions in ensuing years.

You can contribute appreciated securities to a DAF and sell the investment inside the fund and avoid capital gains taxation.

Further, on your death you can either have the remainder of the DAF go to specified charities, or even have the fund continue under the advice of named successors — for example, your children.

There are many other tools to gift money or assets to qualified charities. If you think some of these or other ways may fit your financial situation, I encourage you to talk with your financial advisor, accountant or estate planner.

Good luck.