 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jorgen Vik: Ways to show charities a 'bunch' of love

  • 0

A few weeks ago, I touched on some ways to give to charity: specifically, cash, appreciated securities, and qualified charitable distributions from IRAs for those older than 70.5 years.

Below, I’ll touch on some other straightforward ways to share from your wealth with your favorite charities.

With recent tax reforms, according to Barron’s, approximately 90% of us have standard deductions greater than our Schedule A itemized list of deductions (items like mortgage interest, state and local taxes, charitable gifts, and health care expenses over certain thresholds).

This means that 90% may not benefit, tax-wise, from giving to charities.

That might be different if you “bunch” your gifts into one year rather than many.

For example, if your standard deduction is around $14,000, and your itemized list is $10,000 per year, you’d receive no tax benefit from gifting $4,000 to charities.

People are also reading…

However, if you gifted $8,000 at one time and made the charity aware half is in lieu of gifting next year, you’d find yourself with $18,000 in deductions the first year, and $14,000 in the next.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

That’s $4,000 additional dollars deducted with the same gift amount over two years.

A similar approach involves contributing to, and gifting from, a donor advised fund (DAF).

This is a type of fund you can set up with various financial institutions. You may be able to take a deduction up front and advise in future years on how you wish to gift from the fund.

This way, you may end up with a large total for your itemized list in the year you fund the DAF and take standard deductions in ensuing years.

You can contribute appreciated securities to a DAF and sell the investment inside the fund and avoid capital gains taxation.

Further, on your death you can either have the remainder of the DAF go to specified charities, or even have the fund continue under the advice of named successors — for example, your children.

There are many other tools to gift money or assets to qualified charities. If you think some of these or other ways may fit your financial situation, I encourage you to talk with your financial advisor, accountant or estate planner.

Good luck.

Jorgen Vik is a certified financial planner and partner with SKV Group LLC.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

4 reasons to shop for thrift store gifts this year

4 reasons to shop for thrift store gifts this year

Thrifting is hot, and Goodwill finds are cool again. But while we’re thrilled to find the perfect throwback tee for our own closet, gifting used goods still carries a stigma for some. It shouldn’t. Secondhand gifts are better for your wallet, your community and the environment. Buying a thrifted sweatshirt, jacket or vase keeps it from landing in a heap at the dump. And even with rising prices, buying secondhand is almost always less expensive than buying new. Most vintage shops and thrift stores are small businesses or nonprofit organizations, too, so gifts purchased there contribute to local jobs, businesses and community causes.

Ask the Expert: What causes hip fractures? How can they be prevented?

The most common cause of hip fractures in elderly adults is low bone density. After age 40, and particularly as women hit menopause and lose the protective effects of estrogen, bone density starts to decrease. If the density decreases too much, then even a simple fall can sometimes create enough force to break the hip.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Gen Z are turning their time online into a side hustle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert