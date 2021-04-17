Jorgen Vik: Ways to reduce your capital gains tax burden

Death, taxes and my woeful Houston Texans not winning the Super Bowl all seem inevitable.
The first and last are outside our control, but taxes? Not always so.
In taxable accounts, you pay taxes on the gains on any securities sold. Such gains can be offset by any losses you may have incurred in taxable accounts. If gains exceed losses, you typically owe capital gains taxes.
If you held the investment for a year or less, it’s considered short-term and taxed as ordinary income. However, if you held something for more than one year before you sold, the gains or losses are long-term. Long-term gains are taxed at a lower rate than short-term gains.
But there are ways to possibly avoid paying taxes on capital gains.
If your income is below $40,400 if filing single or $80,800 if married filing jointly, you would not owe federal taxes on long-term capital gains.
A single person with $35,000 taxable income could realize $5,400 of long-term gain and not owe federal taxes. If this person, for example, realized $10,000 of long-term gains, he or she would owe capital gains taxes on $4,600 ($35,000 + $10,000—$40,400).
For younger investors early in their income and investing careers, this can be especially helpful.
Another way to avoid capital gains taxes is if you intend to give to qualified charities. This can be done several ways — one of which is to gift appreciated securities, typically stocks.
If the same person above gifts $10,000 worth of an appreciated stock she has owned for more than one year, she’d be able to itemize the amount on Schedule A. This way, since she did not sell the stock and realize gains, she would avoid capital gains taxes, and she might even reduce her income taxes if her total items on Schedule A exceed the 2021 standard deduction of $12,550.
(The standard deduction is $25,100 if married filing jointly, plus an additional $1,350 per person age 65 or older.)
Meanwhile, the qualified charity will be able to sell the stock and not owe capital gains taxes, as it is a tax-exempt organization.
In the end, remember, it’s not about how much you receive in proceeds from a sale, but how much you keep.
Good luck.
Jorgen Vik is a certified financial planner and partner with SKV Group LLC.