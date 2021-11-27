Jorgen Vik: Ways to give more and pay less

’Tis the season for giving. But sending money from your checking account may not be the best way to give.

With the stock market near all-time highs, you may find that you have some significant gains in your taxable account.

If so, consider giving away some of your winners. This way, the qualified charity receives the value of the shares and may dispose of the shares without paying capital gains.

Meanwhile, you may be able to reduce your taxes while not paying capital gains taxes, since you never sold and thus never realized any gains.

Winners all around.

If you think this might work for you, contact the nonprofit and ask if it accepts donations of securities and, if so, ask how to proceed.

Be careful if you’ve invested in a stock within the past year that appreciated a lot. If the gains on the shares you donate are short-term (purchased less than one year ago), you may only use the cost basis of the shares when you itemize on Schedule A.

If you’re 70.5 years or older, you may also donate directly from your IRA to qualified charities.