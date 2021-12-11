Jorgen Vik: Volatility is normal on the stock market ride

If the volatility in the stock market of late has you worried, you may have gotten complacent.

It’s said the stock market goes up the escalator and down the elevator. Also, I think a 1,000-point drop is more startling than a 1,000-point jump is exciting, so we may provide the drop with an undeserved amount of attention.

I think it can be helpful to know how common and unpredictable these sudden down days can be.

According to Calamos Investments, since 2000, we’ve averaged 19 days with drops of 2% or more per year. That’s about three times every two months.

With the Dow Jones Industrial index in the mid-30,000s, we’re talking drops of about 700 points or more.

And still, since 2000, the same Dow Jones, according to Wells Fargo, has seen its price go up approximately 250%. Dividends come on top of that.

If these statistics were to repeat over the next 20 years, the Dow Jones index, on its way to 120,000, would see 380 down days of 2%.