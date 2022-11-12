 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jorgen Vik: 'Up days' reverse some of the pain of big drops

Losing hurts. Losing a lot hurts a lot.

Getting away from what causes the losses is an instinct. Like pulling your hand away from a hot stove. Pulling away from the pain of investment loss, however, may not be a good idea.

According to data from Thomson Reuters, the S&P 500 was down 9% in September, and up 8% in October. So, almost all damage reversed.

If only one had stepped out before September, and back in at the end of the month.

Early in my career, I was presented with a chart showing how a stock investor who missed the 10 best or 20 best days in the stock market over the past 20 years missed more than half the market’s return.

My knee-jerk reaction was that “no one is that unlucky,” so that could not be a useful statistic.

Then I saw the second part of the story. Most very big “up days” in the stock market, according to research by Bloomberg and Wells Fargo Investment Institute, come within a few days of the biggest “down days.”

I think this is how many investors fail to harvest the long-term potential results of stock investing.

Basically, they’re scared, and they want to do something to stop the pain.

2022 through September hurt. If you hung in there, you likely enjoyed a very good October.

As the expression goes, “it’s not about timing the market, but time in the market.”

Good luck.

Jorgen Vik is a certified financial planner and partner with SKV Group LLC.

