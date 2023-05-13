Why are we so drawn to pessimism?

Maybe it just sounds smarter when people pick something apart and it feels like they talk truth to power.

A current headline could read, “The debt ceiling could blow up the economy!! A deep recession could follow.”

This stuff can grab us, as if we’re wired to look out for hazards.

As Morgan Housel says on the topic in “The Psychology of Money,” “Tell someone that everything will be great and they’re likely to either shrug you off or offer a skeptical eye. Tell someone they’re in danger and you have their undivided attention.”

Before you shake your head at the imagined headline above, put yourself in the media’s situation. They want to attract your attention.

Which economist do you think they’ll invite to the studio? The one who forecasts normal growth over the next few years, or the one predicting a deep recession?

From this, please consider the possibility that the bad is over-represented in the news. Disguised, quite possibly, as analytical, precise and smart.

There’s good news, though.

I firmly believe we can train our minds to recognize when we’re getting sucked into the bad.

You can mentally stop, drop and roll.

“What am I contemplating here?”

“Am I creating scenarios from well-worn thought habits?”

Sometimes, maybe often, I think we take a scenario and allow it to grow into something much worse.

Debt default? I personally don’t think it will happen, but let’s say it does.

That could create a very negative immediate reaction. But could it not also lead to very quick responses from the Federal Reserve and the U.S. Congress, maybe even with some half-fixes that even reduce the chance of future defaults?

Who knows? Maybe a week or month after a default, we’d already see ourselves on a better footing.

Next time you worry about a potentially horrific financial outcome, pause, take two steps back and see if a wider perspective makes the future not so scary.

Good luck.