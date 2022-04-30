Jorgen Vik: Try looking at money as purchasing power

If you had $1 million dollars 10 years ago and still have $1 million today, you lost money.

To be precise, you would, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), have lost just over $200,000.

I think it’s better to measure money by its purchasing power, rather than just the number of units itself.

Currently, according to the BLS, the inflation rate is running at an annual rate of 8.5%. Historically, the average has been closer to 3%.

There have been a few short periods with deflation, but it seems reasonable to me to expect some level of inflation over the coming decades.

This is the problem I have with traditional fixed income for the long run. Fixed-income instruments, like most CDs or bonds, promise to return to you the same number of dollars, but not the same amount of purchasing power.

As you read this, I hope you don’t fly down the blind alley of “the fault lies with” whoever or whatever your media diet serves you.

The reason for the current inflation rate is not the point here. Government largesse, COVID-induced supply constraints, war, whatever.

Inflation is beyond our control, but we need to account for it as we assess our own financial futures.

One way to do this, using the historical average of 3% annual inflation, is to reduce the expected annual investment return by three percentage points.

For example, if you forecast stocks to provide 10%, shave that down to 7%.

For fixed income, if you assume 5% return, you would bring that down to 2%. (I know, not great. But, honestly, I think assuming 5% for fixed income is aggressive enough.)

And that oversized savings account? Well, if you are keeping it for the long term, you’re sliding backwards right now.

Thankfully, Social Security gets an inflation adjustment every year. Last time, the adjustment was 5.9%.

Going forward, train yourself to think of the value of money in terms how much you can spend or give in years to come. Not measured by a number, but by impact.

So, there you have one of the great and unavoidable eroding forces in finance: inflation. Next week, we’ll talk about another item in the minus column: taxes. Until then,

Good luck.

Jorgen Vik is a certified financial planner and partner with SKV Group LLC.