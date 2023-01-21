Jorgen Vik: Treating Social Security as insurance can help

I often see articles diving into very complex math regarding when to file for Social Security.

The idea is to find out at what age you should file to get the most dollars out of the system.

I have two concerns about this approach.

First, it treats the filing decision in isolation, rather than including the timing of other income sources, like pensions, retirement account draws and inheritances.

Married couples should also consider what happens to their combined Social Security income when the first spouse dies.

If the higher-earning spouse dies first, the surviving spouse typically receives a boost to his or her own Social Security.

This may make it preferable for the higher earner to delay filing.

On the spending side of the ledger, you may have plans for non-recurring expenses. Maybe you wish to purchase a second home, donate property to someone, or pay taxes for Roth IRA conversions.

This could argue for filing for Social Security at different times.

Second, and this is a broader concern, I think the break-even approach misses the insurance aspect of the Social Security program.

To be a little harsh, if you pass away in your 60s or 70s and it turns out you would have collected more if you had filed earlier, would you still care?

If you consider Social Security from an insurance standpoint, a greater, inflation-adjusted monthly income due to delayed filing might come in very handy if you progress through your 80s and 90s.

At such full age, you may be less able to compensate for rising expenses.

This is not to say you should not bother with a break-even analysis. Any information like this can help you determine when to file.

However, I encourage you to first and foremost view Social Security as an insurance program. Just in case you live a long life.

Good luck.