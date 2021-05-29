Jorgen Vik: Treasure your financial freedom this holiday

Tomorrow is Memorial Day, and we set aside time to remember and thank all those who made the ultimate sacrifice so we could live in an open and free society.

Since this is a financial column, let me ask: Was there someone in your past who was influential in how you formed your money views?

What did you learn?

And what money lessons do you think you may be passing on to the next generations?

We live in a culture where money is a private matter, which I think puts all the more onus on us to share with the next generation.

In doing so, I encourage you to share stories. Stories are easier to remember and they feel less like a lecture.

With that in mind, what successes and failures of your own could you share?

Did you chase a hot stock once and get burned? Tell them with as much detail and emotion as you can muster.

Or maybe you bailed after a nasty stock market crash? Like Black Monday in 1987, the dot-com bust, or the pandemic plummet last year.