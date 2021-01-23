Jorgen Vik: 'Total return' investing prunes principal wisely

Many of us grew up with the investment mantra, “Never touch your principal.”

Back when government bonds paid 6%, 8% or even 10% interest, that could make all kinds of sense.

But what to do when most savings accounts and CDs don’t even offer 1%?

Let me introduce the concept of “total return” investing.

Think of your portfolio as an apple orchard where the dividends and interest make up the apples, and the principal makes up all the trunks and branches.

You’ll harvest the apples each year, for sure. That is, you’ll collect the dividends and interest payments.

Next, however, you’ll also prune the trees. That is, sell some of your stocks or bonds. The remainder of your stocks could grow back and make up for what you took.

That’s how total investing works. You collect the income and trim a little of the principal at opportune times.

A mental trick to use is to treat a dollar of interest or dividend the same as a dollar of principal. A dollar is a dollar. (Let’s ignore possible capital gains taxes and transaction expenses for sake of argument.)