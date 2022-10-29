Jorgen Vik: Today's worries distract us from bigger picture

If you could go three years back in time and pick an investment that would go up 20% by now, would you?

Before you wave the thought experiment off as pointless, note that the investment on offer, according to data from Thomson Reuters, is the S&P 500.

That’s right. If we just zoom out a little bit, we’d see that we’re 20% above what was then an all-time high.

But the past three years don’t feel like “up,” do they?

Right now, the S&P 500 is down more than 20%, and many investors may worry.

Right now, they may worry about Ukraine, inflation, Taiwan, energy supplies, and recession.

Right now. Real worries.

However, I think our level of worrying often is a result of our natural recency bias. We assign more weight to recent developments, sometimes losing track of the bigger picture.

I also think we forget the extent to which past events were every bit as current and real as today’s events. The difference is that we know how the past turned out.

The Soviet Union did not bury us. The financial crisis did not break our money system. We did find a vaccine to handle COVID-19.

It’s just that, in real time, we can never be certain.

I think of human beings as poor prognosticators who keep getting themselves into trouble, and as fantastic problem solvers.

Why wouldn’t we get through the current set of challenges?

Engineers, sociologists, bureaucrats. They are all looking for a better way, and some of them might even have a eureka moment.

I’m not saying it’ll be easy for everyone or that we’ll find a perfect solution, but I firmly believe the processes that somehow got us through past problems have a great chance of doing so again.

If today’s worries feel overwhelming, take a longer and wider view, and see if your perspective of today changes towards the better.

Good luck.