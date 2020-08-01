If you were selling your house, there probably would be a price below which you wouldn’t accept offers.
That makes perfect sense. Actually, it’s obvious.
Unfortunately, it appears this mindset goes out the window for many stock investors. If stock prices drop, it’s almost as if many people become more interested in selling.
I think the main reason for this discrepancy is that when it comes to your house, you have a pretty good idea how much it’s worth. You probably trust your judgment to gauge its value.
For stocks, many investors treat the shares in companies as mere numbers, rather than the companies they truly are.
Thus, when a share price drops from, for example, $100 to $50 in a matter of weeks, many investors get nervous and cut bait.
If this investor were confident in the company’s future, or at least believed there was a good chance it would succeed, she probably would hold on to her shares, even if they dropped to $50.
She might even consider buying more shares.
A variation of this is the familiarity bias that skews our perception of the company where we work. Whether the employer is a publicly traded company or not, we may be susceptible to think of it as a uniquely “real company that does a lot of really advanced stuff.”
When you consider your stock investments, I suggest you think of each company as every bit as real as your place of work or your home.
There may be a price below which you should hold off on selling.
Good luck.
