University graduations are upon us, and a new edition of professionals is ready to take on the world. Here are some thoughts from someone who threw his square hat in the ring more than 30 years ago.

Be humble.

Listen to the unsolicited advice of the old-timers in your new workplace. It not only makes them feel good, but you may also learn a lot.

Be curious.

Hopefully, your almost 20 years of schooling have provided you with a practical foundation for what may lie ahead.

Now comes the fun part. Seek, listen, practice. You’ll develop know-how and mastery.

Be generous.

Money is a bit like oxygen. The less you have, the more you crave it.

Be careful, though, as many people become only more money focused as they grow their riches. They may attach their worth and identity to their account balances.

However, enough is not a number. You may chase yourself into misery if more is your main aim.

When you give some away, you connect with the recipient, especially if you do so face-to-face.

Be brave.

That butterfly feeling you have in your stomach as you start something new or hope to start something new? That’s a helpful kind of nervousness.

You may be offered an exciting job in a faraway place where you know nobody, and you are the stranger.

Go for it.

All those self-assured people around you are every bit as hopeful of making friends as you are. Make yourself vulnerable and open to them; they may be among your future best friends.

Worst case: you can always move back if it doesn’t work out on try one, two or three.

Be grateful.

As you find your way in the world, remember how many people have helped you get there, in small ways and large.

The teacher who stayed late to help you get unstuck. All those times a parent did not cut you down but let you get away with it. And all those times she said no and gave you a needed sense of order.

It’s OK not to be entirely self-made. No one is.

Be happy.

It won’t ever be smooth sailing, at least not for long. That is not failure or the world conspiring against you. Suffering is part and parcel of life and part of what moves us forward to our place of origin.

Be you.

You may feel drawn to many honey pots. Go slow enough not to trade in your integrity to get there. It often starts with a small step, a small transgression. Before you know it, you may not see a way back and quietly resist yourself for it.

Better, then, to take the high road, even if you will have nothing to show for it and even if no one will ever recognize you for it. You’ll still know.

Good luck.