Jorgen Vik: This Thanksgiving, make the time to talk about plans for the future

Some adult children just aren’t comfortable talking about death, especially not involving their own moms and dads.
This Thanksgiving will be different for most of us, but I hope many of you will have the opportunity to spend time with family.
If you have meant to set aside time to discuss your plans for your estate with your adult children, this holiday may be a good opportunity.
Sharing your intentions in advance can prevent many needless confrontations after your death.
Be mindful that as you start the talk, they may need a little time to adjust mentally to the gravity and scope of the conversation.
Also, don’t be discouraged if your 40- or 50-something child initially tries to avoid the conversation.
“Oh, Mom, I’ll be fine. Spend the money; it’s yours. Enjoy it.”
They may be afraid to come across as greedy, just waiting for Mom and Dad to pass the money on down.
Or, and you will know best, they may not be comfortable with the idea of you no longer living.
I’ve had parents share that the following phrase can help your child listen: “Honey, you may not like to talk about this, but this is important to me, so for the next few minutes, please listen.”
There’s a good chance what follows is locked into their memory.
Further, the next generation may not be familiar with the process of settling an estate. They may expect it all to be sorted out within weeks.
And some may be under the impression the executor has wide latitude to make decisions on the disposal of your assets.
Don’t let misunderstandings like these get between your children or their partners. How needless would it be when all they needed was a quick intro into estate settlement?
If you have particular thoughts about specific items, point this out. For example, you may have specific intentions with family jewelry or that figurine on the piano little Johnnie broke and glued together so he wouldn’t get in trouble.
Do your best to frame the conversation the way it is rooted in your love for your children. The memories, as well as the earthly belongings you leave behind, will hopefully bring smiles to their faces for decades to come.
Good luck.
Jorgen Vik is a certified financial planner and partner with SKV Group LLC.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!