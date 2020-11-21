Jorgen Vik: This Thanksgiving, make the time to talk about plans for the future

Some adult children just aren’t comfortable talking about death, especially not involving their own moms and dads.

This Thanksgiving will be different for most of us, but I hope many of you will have the opportunity to spend time with family.

If you have meant to set aside time to discuss your plans for your estate with your adult children, this holiday may be a good opportunity.

Sharing your intentions in advance can prevent many needless confrontations after your death.

Be mindful that as you start the talk, they may need a little time to adjust mentally to the gravity and scope of the conversation.

Also, don’t be discouraged if your 40- or 50-something child initially tries to avoid the conversation.

“Oh, Mom, I’ll be fine. Spend the money; it’s yours. Enjoy it.”

They may be afraid to come across as greedy, just waiting for Mom and Dad to pass the money on down.

Or, and you will know best, they may not be comfortable with the idea of you no longer living.