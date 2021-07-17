Jorgen Vik: The value of home goes beyond investment

Twenty years ago, my wife and I bought our current house for about a third of today’s value.
That’s an annualized return of 5.6%. Not too shabby.
Of course, we pay close to 1% in taxes per year. Insurance lops off another chunk.
And then there was the roof we replaced, the kitchen and bathroom upgrades, new carpets, new fridges (I swear, we can’t make them last 10 years, while the one in the basement that was old when we bought the place is still humming along), and on and on.
Over the past 20 years, according to politicalcalculations.com, the S&P 500 returned 8.6%. That compounds to a five-doubling over the same period.
If our house cost $200,000 and increased to $600,000, then the same $200,000 returning 8.6% would be worth just over $1 million today.
This does not make our house a bad investment.
Some of you may object and point out that if we borrowed rather than pay cash, we levered our investment and the returns were much better.
Sure. And you’d have to detract for the monthly payments, a form of savings.
And you’d have to consider rent as the alternative — you have to live somewhere — and calculate the difference with various return assumptions.
But none of that really matters to me.
I think of our house as endlessly more than an investment. It’s our home.
It’s where our three children grew up, had sleepovers and birthday parties, where we celebrated Christmas and birthdays, had friends over for dinner — and it was the place where we could finally exhale after a long day on the go.
All priceless memories, and a part of who we are today.
If you’re contemplating buying a home, I encourage you to let the decision rest on how much you can afford and how much you think you might like to live there.
Then, if the home increases in value, think of that as a bonus.
Good luck.
Jorgen Vik is a certified financial planner and partner with SKV Group LLC.