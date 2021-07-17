Jorgen Vik: The value of home goes beyond investment

Twenty years ago, my wife and I bought our current house for about a third of today’s value.

That’s an annualized return of 5.6%. Not too shabby.

Of course, we pay close to 1% in taxes per year. Insurance lops off another chunk.

And then there was the roof we replaced, the kitchen and bathroom upgrades, new carpets, new fridges (I swear, we can’t make them last 10 years, while the one in the basement that was old when we bought the place is still humming along), and on and on.

Over the past 20 years, according to politicalcalculations.com, the S&P 500 returned 8.6%. That compounds to a five-doubling over the same period.

If our house cost $200,000 and increased to $600,000, then the same $200,000 returning 8.6% would be worth just over $1 million today.

This does not make our house a bad investment.

Some of you may object and point out that if we borrowed rather than pay cash, we levered our investment and the returns were much better.

Sure. And you’d have to detract for the monthly payments, a form of savings.