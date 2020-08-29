Jorgen Vik: The magic of compounding can build lasting wealth

Warren Buffett turned 90 this week. He is often touted as the best investor alive. Maybe ever. According to Forbes.com, he’s currently worth more than $78 billion.

His success is typically ascribed to his business acumen.

However, there’s another factor that is often overlooked: time.

As Morgan Housel points out in his blog on collaborativefund.com, in 1995, at age 65, Buffett was worth only $3 billion. (Imagine, back then, we thought that was a lot of money.)

Said another way, Buffett made $75 billion of those $78 billion after his full retirement age.

I bet he’d argue he did most of the heavy lifting long before that.

Buffett happened to live to a very old age, and he has benefited from the magic of compounding.

But here’s a more realistic example for the rest of us: If your child or grandchild is near 18 years old you may want to forward this column to him or her.

If you are 18 years old and earn the historic stock market return of 10% per year, and save $3,000 per year for five years, until age 23, your portfolio would grow to approximately $1 million by age 63.

Yes, $15,000 invested becomes $1 million. Thanks to time and compounding.

As wild as this may sound, any 18-year-old or 23-year-old — or 40-year-old, for that matter — needs to be patient.

This investor in the example, at age 23, made $19,000 over the next seven years. She made half a million in the last seven years. (At 10% compound return, your portfolio, roughly, doubles every seven years.)