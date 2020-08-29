Jorgen Vik: The magic of compounding can build lasting wealth

Warren Buffett turned 90 this week. He is often touted as the best investor alive. Maybe ever. According to Forbes.com, he’s currently worth more than $78 billion.
His success is typically ascribed to his business acumen.
However, there’s another factor that is often overlooked: time.
As Morgan Housel points out in his blog on collaborativefund.com, in 1995, at age 65, Buffett was worth only $3 billion. (Imagine, back then, we thought that was a lot of money.)
Said another way, Buffett made $75 billion of those $78 billion after his full retirement age.
I bet he’d argue he did most of the heavy lifting long before that.
Buffett happened to live to a very old age, and he has benefited from the magic of compounding.
But here’s a more realistic example for the rest of us: If your child or grandchild is near 18 years old you may want to forward this column to him or her.
If you are 18 years old and earn the historic stock market return of 10% per year, and save $3,000 per year for five years, until age 23, your portfolio would grow to approximately $1 million by age 63.
Yes, $15,000 invested becomes $1 million. Thanks to time and compounding.
As wild as this may sound, any 18-year-old or 23-year-old — or 40-year-old, for that matter — needs to be patient.
This investor in the example, at age 23, made $19,000 over the next seven years. She made half a million in the last seven years. (At 10% compound return, your portfolio, roughly, doubles every seven years.)
It’s the last seven years that pack a punch. Not the first seven years.
Just to have some fun, if the same person somehow were able not to draw from this nest egg, she’d have close to $4 million at 77, and $8 million at 84.
You can figure out how much she’d have if she lives to 91 or 98.
Generational wealth.
Legacy-impacting wealth.
And all from an investment of $15,000.
But only if you start early and are patient.
Maybe now all young readers might begin to understand why their parents and grandparents harp on about saving early. They might not have done so themselves, but wish they had — and hope their offspring do better.
Good luck.
Jorgen Vik is a certified financial planner and partner with SKV Group LLC.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!