Jorgen Vik: Test smarts with Social Security quiz

OK, close the books and don’t use Google — it’s pop quiz time.

How well do you know the Social Security retirement program?

Here are 18 true/false questions (don’t peek at the answers towards the bottom).

1. The Social Security trust fund holds almost $3 trillion in securities.

2. Most participants cannot file until age 62.

3. There is no earnings test for recipients older than 67.

4. The survivor in a married couple receives an amount equal to the higher of the two amounts.

5. For each month after age 62, the available benefit increases for those who have not yet filed.

6. The maximum annual benefit is more than $50,000.

7. The Social Security program was signed into law in 1935.

8. Benefits are calculated using the highest 35 years of earnings, adjusted for inflation.

9. A widow(er) may be eligible to file for benefits at age 60.

10. You must live in the United States to receive benefits.

11. To collect benefit on a deceased spouse, you must have been married for 10 years.

12. Children younger than 18 are ineligible to receive benefits.

13. Once you have filed, you cannot change your mind.

14. Women receive less benefit per taxes paid, due to their longer life expectancy.

15. If a widow remarries after she has filed, she loses spousal benefits attached to the deceased spouse’s record.

16. An unmarried divorcee may collect spousal benefits as long as the ex-spouse has not remarried.

17. The latest you can file for benefit is age 72.

18. For high earners, the benefit is fully taxable.

If you answered “true” for the first nine questions and “false” for the last nine, you get an A+.

If you missed more than a few of these and have not yet filed for your benefits. you may want to talk to someone who knows the program, or go to www.ssa.gov.

Good luck.

Jorgen Vik is a certified financial planner and partner with SKV Group LLC.

