Jorgen Vik: Talk about future needs, hopes with family

How long is “as long as possible”?

Many of us want to live in our homes as long as possible. And while we’re feeling in decent physical and mental shape, it’s easy to leave it at that.

That, according to Wendy Sager, marketing representative with Westminster-Canterbury of the Blue Ridge in Charlottesville, is a common mistake.

“People wait too long,” said Sager. “By not planning, they may find themselves with limited options.”

Many facilities operate with wait lists. In some instances, the wait is measured in years.

Further, what type of senior living might you prefer?

Do you like a certain type of exercise? Or maybe you have a hobby you’d wish to maintain?

Some would like to live near family. Maybe the grandchildren are a greater draw than the local scenery.

Sager encourages people to take the time to do the research. And go to more than one facility.

What services do they offer? For example, do they have a memory care unit?

Also, do you like the vibe of one place better than another?

Then there are the expenses. Does the facility charge a set monthly amount, regardless of services you access? Or does it charge only for services used? Is there an entry fee? May any of the expenses be tax deductible?

Consider including adult children, to an extent, in your deliberations. If you wait until the end of your search process to tell them, it may be hard for them to catch up with all the considerations you’ve already made.

“Use a grown child as a second set of eyes,” encouraged Sager. “After all, few people know you better than your own children. Make them a resource.”

In the end, none of us controls the timing of possible physical or mental decline.

I encourage you to start thinking about where you might want to live if your health renders your current home unfit for your needs.

Good luck.

Jorgen Vik is a certified financial planner and partner with SKV Group LLC.

