Jorgen Vik: Taking the confusion out of spousal Social Security benefits

Spousal Social Security benefits can be confusing.
The main concept is that the lower earner of a married couple should not receive less than half that of the higher earner.
For people who have not yet filed, the full retirement age is 66 if born before 1955, and 67 if born after 1959. For those in between the full retirement age increases by two months for each birth year.
Below, I’ll use the example of a husband with a $2,000 monthly benefit at full retirement age — also known as his primary insurance amount (PIA) — and a wife with a PIA of $500, both born after 1959.
The wife will, at age 67, be eligible for her own benefit of $500, plus another $500 in spousal benefit, so that her total amount is $1,000, or half of his PIA.
If she files at the earliest point possible, age 62, two calculations take place.
First, her own benefit is reduced to 70 percent, or $350. Second, her spousal benefit, which was $500 in the example above, is reduced to 65 percent, or $325. Her total benefit thus would be $675 per month.
Note that for the wife to collect a spousal benefit, the husband already must have filed. If you hear anyone suggest otherwise, they’re likely referring to the old “file and suspend” strategy, which is no longer available to new applicants.
If the low earner has not paid into the Social Security system for at least 10 years, she probably does not qualify for her own benefit. Even so, she still would have access to spousal benefit.
If, as above, the husband’s PIA is $2,000, her own benefit would be zero, but her spousal benefit would now be $1,000 at age 67.
If the husband and wife have both been married before, the wife’s spousal benefit is related to her current husband.
The wife’s filing decision, and that of the husband’s ex-wife, will not impact each other’s benefits.
I have used the traditional example of a higher-earning husband and lower-earning wife. The math works the same way if the earnings relationship is reversed. The rules also apply to same-sex couples, as long as they’re legally married.
As with most things, the initial concept is straightforward, but various factors can add wrinkles to the calculation. To make sure you know what filing options you have available, ask your financial advisor, go to ssa.gov, or call your local Social Security office for more details.
Good luck.
Jorgen Vik is a certified financial planner and partner with SKV Group LLC.
