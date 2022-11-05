Jorgen Vik: Take time, thank a veteran for comforts, safety

Hug a veteran this week.

On Friday we celebrate Veterans’ Day on November 11, previously known as Armistice Day — the day in 1918 that World War I came to an end.

Since the angle of this column is financial, let’s also remind ourselves and celebrate that without a military, we very well might not have a market-based system like ours.

I know some people feel that celebrating veterans or the military is a bit like celebrating war and aggression.

To me, celebrating veterans is to celebrate people’s willingness to put themselves in harm’s way for the benefit of the greater community. That is, for the benefit of the rest of us.

I wish we didn’t need the military, but all human history shows us that too many aggressive leaders will pounce on those who can’t defend themselves.

Events in the world right now only underscores how quickly freedoms may be lost.

Having grown up in post-World War II Europe, I still appreciate all the sacrifices made by American and Allied soldiers who fought so European countries could enjoy freedoms we may take for granted today.

Like the freedom to travel to the United States to earn a college degree.

Or even the freedom to protest the military if I were so inclined. (Don’t try that in Moscow or Beijing.)

To all non-veteran readers, you may have veterans in your extended family or circle of friends. Thank them for their service.

To all veteran readers, thank you for your service.