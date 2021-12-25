Jorgen Vik: Take stock of the year that was

Quick, without thinking: Has 2021 been a particularly good year for investors?

Did you hesitate?

Did you go in the direction of “possibly, but maybe not going forward?”

For most stock investors, the answer likely should be a resounding “yes!”

As of this writing, the S&P 500 is up 25% for the year.

If you diversified with foreign stock and small-cap indexes, you probably saw a lower return, but still up double digits overall.

To all stock investors who stayed with it for the whole year, I salute you.

You probably saw the headlines about inflation, transitory or not. Or about the new delta variant, or the virus wreaking havoc in nursing homes.

This year also saw an election contested, a huge Chinese property company in financial trouble, tensions in Ukraine, and a debt ceiling looming.

And now there’s omicron.

According to some, these were all reasons to stay away from stocks.