The only constant is change.

We’ve all heard the saying many times.

It’s a good reminder all the same.

And it applies to more than just taxes and passwords.

When people arrange their finances for the future, it’s easy to forget how many changes may happen over the next five, 10, and more years. This is not a one-and-done exercise.

Your health may change considerably.

You may lose a loved one.

A friend or relative may need your assistance.

And, harder still to foresee, you may change your attitudes and priorities.

What you consider crucial today may not matter too much to you in 10 years.

These are all broad examples of how you should expect to change your financial arrangements in the future.

Therefore, annual financial reviews make sense.

If you let your finances sit from one year to the next, you may find not only that your investments have drifted from your intended balance. You also may have missed opportunities to reduce your taxes.

For example, if you didn’t pay attention and this is the year you turn 72, you might mistakenly have thought you had to take a distribution from your retirement account.

Similarly, your current insurance policies or estate documents may reflect your life situation from many years ago.

I think it’s a good idea, no less than annually, not just to take stock of your finances, but also to ask yourself if your priorities have changed.

What is most important to you right now?

What do you think you’ll need over the next few years?

The answers may help you better prepare for what may lie ahead.

Good luck.