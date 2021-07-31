Jorgen Vik: Stocks or bonds? Consider value over time

Inflation has been a challenge for income investors for a long time.
According to Standard & Poors, since 1991, inflation averaged 2.39% per year.
Let’s say you started this 30-year period with a $1,000 annual bond interest payment. Barring default, the interest payment in year 30 would also be $1,000.
But because of inflation, the purchasing power dropped to just under $500.
That means you lost half the value of your investment income.
So, after these 30 years, you’d either have to look for additional income elsewhere or cut your spending to match your reduced purchasing power.
How about dividends?
By Standard & Poors’ measures, stock dividends grew by 5.89% per year over the same period. Thus, if you started with dividend income of $1,000, in the 30th year you’d receive more than $5,500 per year.
Adjusting for inflation, you’d still be earning about $2,800 annually.
That’s 5.6 times better than the bond’s interest payment.
Naturally, the principal value of the bond will have been much more stable and, in the end, matured at the original face value.
However, the stock principal, according to politicalcalculation.com, grew more than 11-fold as measured by the S&P 500 index.
OK, so much for the past. What about the future?
A 10-year government bond as of this writing pays 1.30% per year which, curiously, happens to be the exact dividend yield of the S&P 500.
If history rhymes, the stock dividend payment would grow nicely over the next 10 years, while the fixed-income payment would remain constant.
So, if the stock principal stays flat or even loses a little bit, the total return would still exceed that of the bond investment. That’s a pretty low bar for stocks, don’t you think?
I know, I know; stocks bounce around, sometimes dropping like a rock. But if you can train yourself not to react and sell but hold on, your chances, based on history, of recovering your losses are significant.
Finally, stock dividends are most often taxed at a more favorable rate than interest payments. Yet another argument in favor of stocks.
For the long run, then, I think you’re better off owning stocks than bonds. And if inflation rises, even more so.
Good luck.
Jorgen Vik is a certified financial planner and partner with SKV Group LLC.