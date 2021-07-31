Jorgen Vik: Stocks or bonds? Consider value over time

However, the stock principal, according to politicalcalculation.com, grew more than 11-fold as measured by the S&P 500 index.

OK, so much for the past. What about the future?

A 10-year government bond as of this writing pays 1.30% per year which, curiously, happens to be the exact dividend yield of the S&P 500.

If history rhymes, the stock dividend payment would grow nicely over the next 10 years, while the fixed-income payment would remain constant.

So, if the stock principal stays flat or even loses a little bit, the total return would still exceed that of the bond investment. That’s a pretty low bar for stocks, don’t you think?

I know, I know; stocks bounce around, sometimes dropping like a rock. But if you can train yourself not to react and sell but hold on, your chances, based on history, of recovering your losses are significant.

Finally, stock dividends are most often taxed at a more favorable rate than interest payments. Yet another argument in favor of stocks.

For the long run, then, I think you’re better off owning stocks than bonds. And if inflation rises, even more so.

Good luck.

Jorgen Vik is a certified financial planner and partner with SKV Group LLC.