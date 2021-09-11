Jorgen Vik: Staying the course is not easy

“I’m not trying to time the market; I just think it would be prudent to sell some stocks while we’re so high.”

When the market tanks, many investors may get scared and sell. It’s reactionary. It may not be good for long-term returns, but it’s understandable.

Another time we may be tempted to sell is when we’re having a good run. Like U.S. stocks over the past year and a half.

Last time I touched on this topic was in the Feb. 21 issue earlier this year. Since then, the U.S. stock market, as measured by the S&P 500, is up another 16%.

If that makes you think it might be best to take some winnings off the table, you may want to reconsider.

Potential sellers might put these winnings in money market — earning nothing, but also not losing.

But if the market continues to go up, then what?

Will you swear you are right and wait until we go below current levels, which may or may not happen? No one knows.

Brian Wesbury, chief economist at First Trust Advisors, believes we should head towards 5,000 on the S&P 500 by year-end. (As of this writing, we’re at 4,535.)