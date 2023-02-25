‘Who’s that person always helping Mom all of a sudden?”

Financial abuse of the elderly or unsuspecting is all too common, and we all need to be aware.

Doris Gelbman, elder law attorney in Charlottesville, sees far too much of this.

“One red flag,” said Gelbman, “is a sudden change in who’s involved with paying bills, etc.”

This person could be a caretaker who may already have gained a lot of trust. It could also be one of the children, to name another too-common source of culprits.

I’ve seen myself how children fight over who gets to be agent under a power-of-attorney (POA) agreement.

Yes, this may be a loving child who does her honest best to help. Unfortunately, however, sometimes it is not.

If you find yourself wanting to suggest to an elderly person that he delegate powers to an agent under a POA, let him understand that this delegation of powers is revocable. He’s still in charge and can revoke the powers or delegate them to someone else.

“Another flag is if the victim suddenly becomes secretive,” added Gelbman.

This could be an online person posing as a friend, maybe going as far as expressing romantic intentions.

Especially if we’re lonely, it is easy to be drawn in by kind words and compliments. By the time the request for money or access to money appears, we may be so enamored we fail to see what’s going on.

Or we may be embarrassed and only more prone to keeping things secret.

It is one thing to detect financial abuse. The harder thing may be to know what to do.

Gelbman recommends notifying the bank, calling Adult Protective Services, andgetting the police involved.

If the police knock on the door, there’s a fair chance the abuser will back off out of fear of getting caught. Sadly, they may just move on to the next victim.

No one needs to be alone in these situations, whether you’re the abused or you suspect someone is being abused.

There are people here to help. Let’s stop financial elder abuse.

Good luck.