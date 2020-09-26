Jorgen Vik: Start saving now to build e a secure future

For many past their young adulthood, it’s easy to think they’ve saved too little and left it too late to build a healthy nest egg.
If you’re in this category, I hope you’ll reconsider. The magic of compounding still can become a tailwind.
If you’re 50 years old and save $100 per month until you retire at age 65, you will have set aside $18,000. Further, if you could grow these deposits at 6% per year, this savings regimen would grow the same deposits to more than $29,000.
Maybe not earth shattering, but certainly a good beginning.
Of course, if you find this motivating, I hope you’d start looking for other ways to increase your savings. Putting aside $200 per month in the example above would produce a nest egg of $58,000; $300 becomes $87,000. And so on.
But where can you dial back your spending to increase savings?
Articles like these often go after the daily latte or similar small pleasures. It’s true that small daily expenses add up, but don’t forget to live a little, too. I think some small pleasures and routines are good for us.
Instead, I think you should consider the larger-budget items first. That’s where the real money is.
Start with your home payment. You may be able to reduce your monthly outlay and convert that to savings.
Another item is car payments. Is it possible you could hold on to that car for another year or two after it’s paid off?
Then there are your homeowner’s and auto insurance. Could you potentially reduce those expenses?
Map out and aim to reduce your expenses, set your savings aside in a separate account and invest for growth.
Whatever you do, don’t let this become too daunting. Take that first step, then another, and another. Sooner than you may think, you could be on your way to building that nest egg.
Good luck.
Jorgen Vik is a certified financial planner and partner with SKV Group LLC.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!