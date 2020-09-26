Jorgen Vik: Start saving now to build e a secure future

For many past their young adulthood, it’s easy to think they’ve saved too little and left it too late to build a healthy nest egg.

If you’re in this category, I hope you’ll reconsider. The magic of compounding still can become a tailwind.

If you’re 50 years old and save $100 per month until you retire at age 65, you will have set aside $18,000. Further, if you could grow these deposits at 6% per year, this savings regimen would grow the same deposits to more than $29,000.

Maybe not earth shattering, but certainly a good beginning.

Of course, if you find this motivating, I hope you’d start looking for other ways to increase your savings. Putting aside $200 per month in the example above would produce a nest egg of $58,000; $300 becomes $87,000. And so on.

But where can you dial back your spending to increase savings?

Articles like these often go after the daily latte or similar small pleasures. It’s true that small daily expenses add up, but don’t forget to live a little, too. I think some small pleasures and routines are good for us.

Instead, I think you should consider the larger-budget items first. That’s where the real money is.