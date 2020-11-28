Jorgen Vik: So many data points. When should we pay close attention?

In my profession, I get inundated with data points.
Some matter to investors; others, more so for traders or economists.
Here are some of these data points and my thoughts on the extent to which long-term investors should pay attention.
First, according to Morningstar, since 1926 large U.S. company stocks have gone up about 10% per year. That’s important.
Whether the 10% figure will repeat over the remainder of your lifetime matters, too, but not as much when you determine how much to invest in stocks. I believe it’ll continue to be a nice positive number.
Another figure I see a lot is GDP growth estimates. To me, this is an unimportant figure for what I attempt to do, which is to guide my clients to grow their investments long term. 2020 is a prime example of how the stock market and the economy are different animals.
Per government data, inflation averages around 3 percent historically. That matters.
I know no one knows in advance what future inflation will be, but I think we have to allow for it.
On to politics. The population is quite evenly divided between the two major political parties. I put this piece of data in the “not important” column. Corporations will chase higher profits regardless what’s going on in the Capitol.
It’s been shown that pain from loss is twice as powerful as joy from gains. This is very important. It’s easy to catastrophize and exaggerate when investments are tumbling.
Dalbar Inc. has studied investors and their investments and found that, typically, the investor’s return lags the return of his or her investments by 2 to 4 percentage points per year. This is maybe more important than the rest. Our emotions and near-term focus cloud our judgment, so we buy and sell at the wrong times.
According to the Wall Street Journal, about two-thirds of S&P 500 companies beat their earnings expectations. Noteworthy. but not really crucial. Companies have gotten so good at lowering expectations that they’re expected to beat expectations.
Current 10-year government yield is slightly less than 1 percent. This is important input. We can invest only in what instruments are available and, currently, this safety-of-principal champion investment cannot even match inflation.
Compound inflation for a decade, and this investment is, in my opinion, truly frightening. Which is why long-term government bonds have been called weapons of wealth destruction.
Price-to-earnings ratio above 20 is high by historical standards. This is true, and it may matter in the near- and intermediate term. Until you consider the alternatives. Which is why the TINA trade is alive and well: “There Is No Alternative’.”
Employment figures are reported weekly. For the long-term investors, I don’t think this is important. This sounds harsh, but it seems this indicator lags that of the investment world. And, again, 2020 shows how stocks are driven by many factors, not just this one.
Future tax rates. This is a super important data point. We may not be able to know in advance the exact levels, but forgetting the toll to participate in our free country comes at a cost.
I wouldn’t get too worked up about specific tax rate predictions. I, for one, have for years expected personal income tax rates to go up to meet the demands of higher budget deficits and an aging population. Maybe tax rates will eventually go up. Maybe not.
There you have a quick take on some of the numbers frequently thrown at us.
Notice that most of the data points I list as important are outside your control. You should allow for some of them, but you cannot do anything about things like inflation and taxes.
You can, however, control what data points you consider. I trust the following words sound familiar: I wish you the serenity to accept the things you cannot change; the courage to change the things you can; and the wisdom to know the difference.
Good luck.
Jorgen Vik is a certified financial planner and partner with SKV Group LLC.
