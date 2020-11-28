Jorgen Vik: So many data points. When should we pay close attention?

Employment figures are reported weekly. For the long-term investors, I don’t think this is important. This sounds harsh, but it seems this indicator lags that of the investment world. And, again, 2020 shows how stocks are driven by many factors, not just this one.

Future tax rates. This is a super important data point. We may not be able to know in advance the exact levels, but forgetting the toll to participate in our free country comes at a cost.

I wouldn’t get too worked up about specific tax rate predictions. I, for one, have for years expected personal income tax rates to go up to meet the demands of higher budget deficits and an aging population. Maybe tax rates will eventually go up. Maybe not.

There you have a quick take on some of the numbers frequently thrown at us.

Notice that most of the data points I list as important are outside your control. You should allow for some of them, but you cannot do anything about things like inflation and taxes.

You can, however, control what data points you consider. I trust the following words sound familiar: I wish you the serenity to accept the things you cannot change; the courage to change the things you can; and the wisdom to know the difference.

Good luck.

Jorgen Vik is a certified financial planner and partner with SKV Group LLC.