Jorgen Vik: Sharing your money wisdom can help others

Learn what to avoid. If you can avoid the big mistakes, or at least avoid several of them, you increase your chances of doing well. So, ask and answer “how could this goes wrong?” before you proceed.

Have an exit strategy. It’s fun to buy something, but if you’re trading stocks, know in advance when to get out.

Beware your ignorance. It’s hard to know exactly how little you know about something; you only know the parts you know, but be humble enough to realize you may not be the expert you think you are. Proceed accordingly.

Don’t panic. Your investments could take a bath from time to time. That is not the time to panic and sell. You may never recover.

Pick your financial advisor carefully. Make sure you get along, and, over time, expect to build trust in this person to guide you with care and expertise.

Know your goals. If you know why your goals matter it’s easier to prioritize and to be motivated to stay the course.

Anticipate that you will change. This one is hard. Studies show it’s easy to see how we may have changed over the past 10 and 20 years, but most people imagine themselves not changing over the next 10 to 20 years. Hmm. Prepare to make course corrections along the way.