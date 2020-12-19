Jorgen Vik: Setting financial goals will guide your steps

If you don’t know where you’re going, you’ll probably end up somewhere else.

Last week, I suggested people make sure they map out their assets and liabilities in a first step towards getting their financial houses in order.

Next step should, in my opinion, be setting your financial goals.

These goals will guide your plan.

To do this, put away pen and paper and just think about what you’d like to see happen in your future. If you’re one half of a couple, talk with your partner.

And allow yourself to dream a little without getting silly about it.

I know a couple who dreamed about owning a beach house. They taped a beach house picture to the fridge.

Every time they ate in, they contributed the saved restaurant money in a separate beach account. As the account grew, they got more excited and found other places to hold back.

After a few years, they could afford the down payment to fulfill their dream.

They were motivated.

So, what are your goals? What could motivate you to hold back elsewhere if need be?