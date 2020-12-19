Jorgen Vik: Setting financial goals will guide your steps

If you don’t know where you’re going, you’ll probably end up somewhere else.
Last week, I suggested people make sure they map out their assets and liabilities in a first step towards getting their financial houses in order.
Next step should, in my opinion, be setting your financial goals.
These goals will guide your plan.
To do this, put away pen and paper and just think about what you’d like to see happen in your future. If you’re one half of a couple, talk with your partner.
And allow yourself to dream a little without getting silly about it.
I know a couple who dreamed about owning a beach house. They taped a beach house picture to the fridge.
Every time they ate in, they contributed the saved restaurant money in a separate beach account. As the account grew, they got more excited and found other places to hold back.
After a few years, they could afford the down payment to fulfill their dream.
They were motivated.
So, what are your goals? What could motivate you to hold back elsewhere if need be?
Is there a profession near and dear to your heart? If so, I hope you’re there already. If not, how could you get there?
Do you wish to support children’s or grandchildren’s education? Or share summer vacations?
Or maybe you have a favorite charity with which you wish to engage? Or maybe you’ll finally get that golf swing sorted out — at various courses around the globe, no less.
Whatever it may be, attach a specific dollar amount to each goal to enter into your plan.
Next, match these and other expenses up against your income sources: Social Security, pensions and a sustainable withdrawal amount from your investments.
If your income sources can pay for all your goals, congratulations.
If not, consider reducing or delaying rather than eliminating your goals. For example, take a big trip every other year, or change careers a few years later.
As you head towards 2021, start thinking about what you want your money to help you do.
You may find that some or maybe all your goals will, one day, be within reach.
Good luck.
Jorgen Vik is a certified financial planner and partner with SKV Group LLC.
