Jorgen Vik: Set financial goals to get from here to there

Investment planning, simply put, is about getting from here to there.

Start there, with your goals and aspirations.

This is a fun part of the process; let yourself dream a little.

Where do you want to be? What do you want to do? And with whom?

This can motivate you to go to the next step which is work. Important work.

Where is here — where are you, financially speaking?

That is, calculate your net worth and your income streams.

I know this is not sexy, like picking what stocks can quintuple over the next two years, but if you don’t go through this step, it’s a bit like building a new house and first picking the countertops and stylish furniture while skipping the technical drawings.

So, net worth is all you own minus all you owe. Your assets can grow and provide additional income while your debt pulls in the opposite direction.

You’ll need to know your assets and their tax status in order to estimate how much you can draw over the years.