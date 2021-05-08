 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jorgen Vik: Resist hasty changes when tax talk heats up
0 comments

Jorgen Vik: Resist hasty changes when tax talk heats up

  • 0

Tax rules are temporary.

President Joe Biden proposed several tax changes recently. According to Barron’s, investors may, among other changes, face new rules around the treatment of capital gains, step-up of cost basis on death, and in-kind exchanges.

The treatment of long-term capital gains is currently favorable compared to ordinary income or short-term gains.

The president stated he’d like to raise the taxation of long-term gains for those declaring more than $1 million in income per year.

Another change relates to the potentially large tax break from the step-up of cost basis on death of assets in taxable accounts.

Today, if the deceased had large gains, these profits would not be taxed if the inheritor sells. The inheritor’s cost basis “steps up” to the value on the date of death of the previous owner, as if the inheritor bought the shares on that day.

The suggested change would reduce the availability of stepping up the cost bases to $1 million of property. Beyond that, the estate would owe capital gains taxes as if the deceased sold on the date of death.

A third change could limit the use of so-called in-kind exchanges, where the profits from a sale are not taxed but instead carried forward to a newly acquired property. This is often done with real estate investments.

In the proposed new tax rules, this carrying forward of profits would be limited to $500,000.

When you hear of proposed changes to our tax regimen you may be tempted to make changes to your investments to potentially reduce your tax liability.

In my opinion, right now, I think you should sit tight and await the final legislation. It would be typical if the final tax legislation is different — in which case you may regret having acted to prevent taxes that never materialized.

Good luck.

Jorgen Vik is a certified financial planner and partner with SKV Group LLC.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 15: 5 simple steps to start filling in your budgeting gaps

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Health

Is liquid chlorophyll good for you? Experts debunk TikTok trend.

"If you want to save yourself from buying a $39 bottle of liquid chlorophyll, just buy a $4 bag of spinach, because you are not only getting the benefits of chlorophyll, but fiber, vitamins, minerals and a ton of antioxidants," registered dietitian Stephanie Grasso said.

+2
Mom's chicken recipe: Butter, onions and love
Food & Cooking

Mom's chicken recipe: Butter, onions and love

Our dinners featured a steady rotation of comfort and soul food dishes, including spaghetti, pot roast, meatloaf and baked and fried chicken and pork chops. This formed the foundation of my life as a cook, which led to the comforting, soulful thread you can often find woven through many of my recipes to this day.

Who's your TV mom?
Lifestyles

Who's your TV mom?

  • Updated

With Mother's Day closing in, we wondered which TV mom most closely resembles your own. Take our quiz, and think about how your mom reacts, or would have reacted, to certain situations. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert