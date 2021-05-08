Jorgen Vik: Resist hasty changes when tax talk heats up

Tax rules are temporary.

President Joe Biden proposed several tax changes recently. According to Barron’s, investors may, among other changes, face new rules around the treatment of capital gains, step-up of cost basis on death, and in-kind exchanges.

The treatment of long-term capital gains is currently favorable compared to ordinary income or short-term gains.

The president stated he’d like to raise the taxation of long-term gains for those declaring more than $1 million in income per year.

Another change relates to the potentially large tax break from the step-up of cost basis on death of assets in taxable accounts.

Today, if the deceased had large gains, these profits would not be taxed if the inheritor sells. The inheritor’s cost basis “steps up” to the value on the date of death of the previous owner, as if the inheritor bought the shares on that day.

The suggested change would reduce the availability of stepping up the cost bases to $1 million of property. Beyond that, the estate would owe capital gains taxes as if the deceased sold on the date of death.