Jorgen Vik: Remember, you are 'not a spreadsheet'

‘You’re not a spreadsheet. You’re a person. A screwed-up, emotional person.”

This is how Morgan Housel starts one of 20 lessons in his latest book, “The Psychology of Money.”

I think we all know we’re not entirely rational beings. Maybe we’re actually far from rational.

But have you noticed how often we have a tendency to attempt to explain our actions as if we’re purely rational?

We want to be seen as sensible, as people who make good decisions.

This can lead to dissonance. For example, we may contort ourselves into an argument for buying an SUV based on safety and off-road traction data, when we really just love the way we feel when we drive the vehicle.

Another example: debt.

One could make a rational argument to take out an interest-free car loan instead of selling investments to buy a car.

But what if debt makes you nervous?

Would it, then, not be reasonable to pay for the car in cash and instead add money monthly to replenish your investment portfolio?