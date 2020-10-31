Jorgen Vik: Remember, you are 'not a spreadsheet'

‘You’re not a spreadsheet. You’re a person. A screwed-up, emotional person.”
This is how Morgan Housel starts one of 20 lessons in his latest book, “The Psychology of Money.”
I think we all know we’re not entirely rational beings. Maybe we’re actually far from rational.
But have you noticed how often we have a tendency to attempt to explain our actions as if we’re purely rational?
We want to be seen as sensible, as people who make good decisions.
This can lead to dissonance. For example, we may contort ourselves into an argument for buying an SUV based on safety and off-road traction data, when we really just love the way we feel when we drive the vehicle.
Another example: debt.
One could make a rational argument to take out an interest-free car loan instead of selling investments to buy a car.
But what if debt makes you nervous?
Would it, then, not be reasonable to pay for the car in cash and instead add money monthly to replenish your investment portfolio?
It’s not just about what makes rational sense. It is also about what makes sense to you.
Also, let’s face it — being rational can be a lot of work. We may have to educate ourselves on lots of details in order to make an informed, rational decision.
We may look for a shortcut, then, for something that makes sense to us. This could lead to something other than the objectively best decision, but possibly a decent decision.
Housel argues reasonable may be more attainable than rational. We’re simply not robots. Trying to behave as if we are can cause tension and risk that we’ll bail on a strategy.
This is not to say you don’t have to concern yourself with reason and can just go with your gut. Some calm reasoning is helpful.
Just don’t think you have the find the single best answer. If it makes sense to you it actually may be the best way to proceed.
Good luck.
Jorgen Vik is a certified financial planner and partner with SKV Group LLC.
