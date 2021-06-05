Jorgen Vik: Real estate investment trusts can diversify portfolios

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are often overlooked by investors. That’s too bad; they can be a great way to diversify a stock portfolio.

REITs are considered one of the 11 main sectors of the stock market. Other sectors include technology, energy and industrials.

You can gauge your stock portfolio’s diversification by measuring how much you have allocated to each of the 11 sectors. The idea is that the sectors may not move in unison, and you therefore may be able to reduce the ups and downs, compared to having a lot in only one or two sectors.

REITs is commercial real estate and, therefore, quite different from your personal residence.

I know some investors worry that, after the pandemic, REITs will suffer as office buildings may go empty with workers logging in from home.

That certainly seemed to be part of what drove REITs to steep losses in the initial stage of the pandemic. But those who sold REITs then and stayed out will have missed the rebound. According to Fidelity, the REIT sector has returned 18.5% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 overall has returned 11.5%.