Jorgen Vik: Ready to retire? Take stock of needs, dreams

From time to time, I teach an evening class at The Center at Belvedere titled something to the effect of “Are You Ready to Retire?”

The class consists of four to six 90-minute sessions that allows me to go into some depth on various topics. Over the next several weeks, I thought I’d share some highlight notes. Maybe it will bring you or someone you know closer to answering the question above.

Let’s start with an overview. There are so many areas where one can get stuck in the weeds and lose sight of the overall plan.

Let your goals define your plan.

Take inventory of your assets and future income sources.

Consider insurance in case your health deteriorates or you die prematurely.

Invest to support your plan. Aim for your money to outlive you, not the other way around.

Don’t forget about taxes.

Don’t forget about inflation.

When drawing investment income, it’s all about timing. Sequence-of-return risk is real.

If you appear short of reaching your goals, assess ways to adjust your goals and/or income sources.

Set up estate documents so your intentions may be carried out during and after your lifetime.

On a regular basis, review and reassess. Expect your plans to change as you or your circumstances change.

For those who are pondering the “when may I retire” question, this can quickly feel overwhelming. As with so many things, a step-by-step approach can pay off.

Good luck.

Jorgen Vik is a certified financial planner and partner with SKV Group LLC.