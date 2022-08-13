 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jorgen Vik: Q&A time for your Social Security questions

I receive more questions about Social Security than possibly any other topic. I hope it can be helpful, from time to time, to share some of these questions, with answers, in this column.

Q: I was with my husband for 30 years before he suddenly died. But we only married five months before he died, so now the Social Security Administration says I am not eligible for survivor benefits. Is that right?

A: Unfortunately, yes, that is right. One must have been married for nine months in order to qualify for survivor benefits. However, unlike Virginia, some states recognize common-law marriage. According to AARP, if you live in a state where common-law marriage is legal, or did so when the marriage began, you may qualify for survivor benefits. The nine-month requirement may be waived in certain circumstances, so it may be in your best interest to verify your status with the Social Security Administration.

Q: I was told that my future Social Security retirement benefit will be taxed. It seems circular for the government to tax payments from themselves. What gives?

A: Social Security may indeed be subject to income taxes. The IRS uses your “provisional income,” which consists of your adjusted gross income, half your Social Security benefit, and tax-exempt interest. If the provisional income exceeds $34,000/$44,000 for single/joint filers, up to 85% may be taxable. If your provisional income is below $25,000/$32,000, Social Security is not taxed. If it falls between these thresholds, up to 50% may be taxable. According to smartasset.com, 12 states also apply state income taxes to Social Security benefits. Virginia is not one of those states.

Q: I just turned 64 years old and have been collecting Social Security since I turned 62. I have come to regret this and want to pause my benefit. How do I do this?

A: Oddly, since it is more than one year since you filed for benefit, you are unable to withdraw the filing (and pay back the amounts already collected). However, once you reach your full retirement age — 66 years 8 months, since you’re born in 1958 — you can suspend your benefit and re-apply as late as age 70. Once your benefit is suspended, you will earn delayed retirement credits of 2/3 of 1% per month, or 8% per year. This way, you could increase your benefit by 24% if you re-apply at 70.

For more about Social Security, go to www.ssa.gov.

Good luck.

Jorgen Vik is a certified financial planner and partner with SKV Group LLC.

