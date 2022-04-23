Jorgen Vik: Putting some thought into your portfolio

So, over the past few weeks you figured out your goals and your current financial situation, and you insured against some big plan spoilers.

Next, finally, it’s time to think about how to invest that nest egg to support your goals.

Here are some foundational thoughts I adhere to when I construct a portfolio:

I don’t trust the stock market in the near term (three to five years), and I don’t trust bonds for the long term (five years or more).

I prefer to have three to five years of expected principal withdrawals invested in something stable, like money market or CDs.

I believe diversification is more dependable than hitting the ball out of the park by finding the next Amazon or Apple. I think that mostly takes luck.

I think owning rental properties can be a good diversifier, but it takes work and entails added expenses like maintenance, insurance and taxes.

I believe it’s more important to avoid behavioral mistakes like acting on recent performance or on scary news than to figure out which particular stock might be better than another.

I like for my investments to be liquid. I don’t like it if I can only access a portion at a time or pay heavy penalties to get out anytime soon.

I believe history teaches valuable investment lessons, like “stocks for the long run’ “Look up stock prices for when you were born and stop and think about why the price level went up so much. Cheat sheet: according to politicalcalculations.com, 70 years ago the S&P 500 was at 23. Today it is around 4,400. $1,000 invested at birth with dividends reinvested would today be worth more than $1,500,000. For 60-year-olds, the index was at 70 when they were born, and the same $1,000 grew to almost $350,000. 50-year-olds started at 107 and sit on more than $160,000. The numbers boggle the mind.

The hard thing is not to quit on stocks at the wrong time and imagine that “this time, it’s different.” I think past is prologue, even as circumstances continuously change.

You will have noticed I have so far ignored inflation, which needs to be included to arrive at the actual value of money, not just the number on your statement. And, yes, inflation explains my distaste for bonds for the long run, and it raises the bar for all investors. But we’ll get to that next week.

Until then,

Good luck.

Jorgen Vik is a certified financial planner and partner with SKV Group LLC.