Jorgen Vik: Power of attorney protects life's work

If you one day are unable to properly handle your financial affairs, who’d step in for you?

For couples, the answer is often “my partner.” If your partner is of sound mind, that is likely great, as this person should have your best interest at heart.

But what if you’re single, or your partner is unable to help?

This is where you want to consider selecting an agent under a durable power of attorney, or a successor trustee for accounts and properties titled in trust name.

“Appointing a person to whom you give authority in a power of attorney arrangement should be done thoughtfully and deliberately,” said Katie Caverly, managing director with Ikor of Charlottesville, a life care management company.

Caverly has seen too many people almost cavalierly default to the oldest child or an older sibling.

“This is a strategic decision. If you have time to plan a vacation, you certainly have time to plan for who could manage your finances,” said Caverly.

The person who may one day step in and handle your finances should have your best interest at heart.

Some people fear it means the agent under a power of attorney can do as he or she pleases with the money. Not so. The agent steps in to continue what you were doing: taking care of your financial affairs according to your needs.

If you choose an adult child, consider letting any other adult children know, and explain that this does not give the sibling access to spend the parents’ money for his or her own benefit.

If you do not have a person you feel you can ask, consider seeking a professional fiduciary, like a bank’s trust department or a life care management company.

I hope the need never arises, but I think it’s important to have a back-up plan in case you one day require help.

Good luck.

Jorgen Vik is a certified financial planner and partner with SKV Group LLC.