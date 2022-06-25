Jorgen Vik: Planning for Social Security variables is vital

Earlier this month, the Social Security trustees presented its annual report on the Social Security benefits.

The trustees announced that the trust fund supporting the retirement benefits will be drawn to zero in 2034.

That does not mean the retirement benefits will go to zero. Rather, if nothing changes — and that’s a huge if — each beneficiary would at that point see his or her benefit reduced to 77%.

77% is not zero. But it could leave a mark all the same.

There are many ways to fix the program so it can continue to pay the promised amount to all recipients past 2034.

One way, according to the trustees, is to raise the Social Security payroll tax from the current 12.4% (half paid by employer, half by employee) to 15.64%.

Another solution would be to raise the amount taxed beyond the current provisional income limit of $147,000.

Or tax current retirement benefits in full, rather than the maximum of 85% of the benefit.

Or raise the retirement age.

Or means testing.

Or something else or a combination of the above.

But this is all on paper.

In reality, politics gets in the way.

It seems to me that we, as a country, are not yet ready to deal with this.

I believe we’ll get much closer to 2034 before we possibly make changes, but I’m not sure. After all, we could at that point continue to pay by drawing from the general budget through further borrowing.

I’m not advocating for this at all; I’d much rather see us find a compromise solution so all of us can count on the program going forward.

Whatever may happen, I think it’s prudent for at least higher-income earners, as they project their finances into the future, to model a reduced benefit.

Good luck.

Jorgen Vik is a certified financial planner and partner with SKV Group LLC.