Jorgen Vik: Plan to provide for yourself without selling stocks

Once you are in retirement and actually draw money out of your portfolio, it becomes more important than ever not to sell stocks right after or during a nasty market drop.
A study by PIMCO found that a retiree in 1995 with a $1 million dollar portfolio consisting of 75% stocks and 25% bonds could’ve started drawing $70,000 from her portfolio and increase the withdrawal amount for inflation each year and still grow the total portfolio over the next 20 years.
Next, the researchers swapped two particular years’ return profiles, 1995 and 2008, to simulate what would happen if the first year were really bad — stocks dropped 38% in 2008, as measured by the S&P 500.
Leaving all other years the same, they found that with the same withdrawal amounts, this second sequence of returns would have caused a complete depletion of the million-dollar nest egg in 20 years.
Basically, in the first year, the second, unlucky retiree sold stocks to fund her withdrawals. Those stocks she sold never had the chance to recover.
The “lucky” investor, however, who started with a great year, sold from stocks after they had appreciated the first year.
Many similar studies point to a similar conclusion: the first five years in retirement are crucial to the longevity of a retiree’s portfolio.
So, on that note, if you’re planning to retire soon, how will your portfolio do in the first five years?
Since you obviously don’t know, I think the smart thing to do is to set aside enough stable non-stock investments to cover you for the first three to five years of planned retirement withdrawals.
This way, if Murphy’s Law strikes and the market tumbles right after you retire, you can leave your stocks untouched so they have a chance to recover before you later may need to sell to cover your withdrawals.
Good luck.
Jorgen Vik is a certified financial planner and partner with SKV Group LLC.