Jorgen Vik: Plan to provide for yourself without selling stocks

Once you are in retirement and actually draw money out of your portfolio, it becomes more important than ever not to sell stocks right after or during a nasty market drop.

A study by PIMCO found that a retiree in 1995 with a $1 million dollar portfolio consisting of 75% stocks and 25% bonds could’ve started drawing $70,000 from her portfolio and increase the withdrawal amount for inflation each year and still grow the total portfolio over the next 20 years.

Next, the researchers swapped two particular years’ return profiles, 1995 and 2008, to simulate what would happen if the first year were really bad — stocks dropped 38% in 2008, as measured by the S&P 500.

Leaving all other years the same, they found that with the same withdrawal amounts, this second sequence of returns would have caused a complete depletion of the million-dollar nest egg in 20 years.

Basically, in the first year, the second, unlucky retiree sold stocks to fund her withdrawals. Those stocks she sold never had the chance to recover.

The “lucky” investor, however, who started with a great year, sold from stocks after they had appreciated the first year.