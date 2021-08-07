Jorgen Vik: Plan ahead to live long and prosper

I have good news and bad news: You may live a long time, and it can end up costing a whole lot of money.

According to the American Academy of Actuaries, a 65-year old female has a 50% chance of living to 87 and a male to 84. If they’re nonsmokers, add two or three years.

For a 65-year old couple, there’s a 50% chance one lives to 91, and a 25% chance one lives to 96.

This is why I prefer to plan on living expenses lasting to age 95. I’m tempted to go to age 100, but, in my experience, most people don’t take that possibility seriously, and they may end up ignoring the plan itself.

I often hear people refer to their parents’ age on death to suggest how long they will live. Genetics certainly matter. But so do the environment and lifestyle choices.

And what kinds of medicine do you have available that your mom and dad did not? Think Lipitor.

I think it’s better to allow for the possibility you might live well past 90. Just in case you actually do. That’s the way planning works; you build in a margin of safety.

And if you don’t live that long? Well, your heirs will receive more.