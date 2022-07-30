 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jorgen Vik: Past outcomes still don't guarantee results

  • 0

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Does that sentence even register any longer?

Objects in mirror are closer than they appear.

I mean, it feels like whenever we look at something investment related, we’ll find the past performance disclaimer.

And do we even believe it? I suspect many brush it aside as an old CYA statement, something a legal department somewhere put together.

Another reason it may be hard to accept the warning is that, in many parts of our lives, past performance may actually be a great indicator of future experiences.

If you’ve had a great meal at a restaurant, there’s a good chance your next meal at that restaurant will be a success as well.

However, for short-run investment views, I think the statement is quite apt. Just because a new type of currency has done really well for a few years doesn’t mean it will continue to do so.

People are also reading…

This certainly applies to stocks, too. When something flies up, like SPACs in the recent past, it doesn’t mean they’ll continue to do so.

I know most people nod to these thoughts. “You can’t time the market,” right?

Right.

Yet, notice how it can be really hard to ignore when some type of investment is knocking it out of the park.

It can feel like you’re missing out on an important opportunity if you ignore such powerful moves.

Which is one reason to diversify in order to include a little bit of many things in your portfolio. That way, you may already be benefiting from whatever investment is running hot.

Of course, now you may want to moderate yourself and not shift more into the current investment darling.

The next time you see this investment warning, let it remind you that what has done really well or really poorly of late may not continue to do so. No tree grows into heaven.

Good luck.

Jorgen Vik is a certified financial planner and partner with SKV Group LLC.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

China's Xi warns Biden over Taiwan, calls for cooperation

China's Xi warns Biden over Taiwan, calls for cooperation

President Xi Jinping warned against meddling in China’s dealings with Taiwan during a phone call with his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden. The call gave no indication of progress on trade, technology or other irritants. Those include Beijing’s opposition to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's possible visit to the island the mainland claims as its own. The ruling Communist Party says Taiwan has no right to conduct foreign relations. There was no indication Xi mentioned Pelosi's possible visit to Taiwan. But Xi rejected “interference by external forces” that might encourage Taiwan to try to make its decades-old de facto independence permanent.

What's in, and out, of Democrats' inflation-fighting package

What's in, and out, of Democrats' inflation-fighting package

President Joe Biden’s initial effort to rebuild America’s public infrastructure and family support systems had a price tag of $4 trillion. And it stalled in Congress. A much slimmer but still substantial compromise package costing $739 billion is now being considered by lawmakers. With strategies aimed at inflation-fighting health care, climate change and deficit reduction, the new measure appears headed toward quick votes in the Democratic-controlled House and Senate. A major component is allowing the Medicare program to negotiate prescription drug prices with pharmaceutical companies. That could save the federal government some $288 billion over 10 years, money that would help seniors pay for their medications.

Congress OKs bill to aid computer chip firms, counter China

Congress OKs bill to aid computer chip firms, counter China

The House has passed a $280 billion package to boost the semiconductor industry and scientific research in a bid to create more high-tech jobs in the United States and help it better compete with international rivals, namely China. The House approved the bill by a solid margin of 243-187. The measure now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law, and it provides the White House with a major domestic policy victory. The GOP leadership in the House recommended a vote against the bill, arguing the semiconductor industry didn't need "government handouts." But some GOP lawmakers viewed passing the legislation as important for national security

Manchin, Schumer in surprise deal on health, energy, taxes

Manchin, Schumer in surprise deal on health, energy, taxes

In a startling turnabout, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin have reached an expansive agreement that had eluded them for months on health care, energy and climate issues, taxes on higher earners and corporations and trimming the federal debt. The two Democrats say the Senate will vote on the wide-ranging measure next week, setting up President Joe Biden and Democrats for an unexpected victory they can claim in the runup to November congressional elections in which their control of Congress is in peril. A House vote would come afterward, perhaps later in August. Unanimous Republican opposition in both chambers seems certain.

Bacteria that causes rare tropical disease found in US soil

Bacteria that causes rare tropical disease found in US soil

A rare and sometimes deadly bacteria — long thought to be confined to tropical climates — has been found in soil and water in the continental United States. U.S. health officials say they found the bacteria on the property of a Mississippi man who had come down with the disease. Officials say it likely is occurring in other areas along the Gulf Coast. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday sent an alert to doctors about the discovery. The bacteria can cause an illness called melioidosis. It’s treatable if it’s caught early, but it can lead to pneumonia and blood infections if not properly treated.

Biden, Xi could meet in person, US official says

Biden, Xi could meet in person, US official says

President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping could meet in person for the first time since Biden took office, a senior administration official says. The two leaders spent more than two hours on the phone Thursday amid rising tensions between their nations. Xi emphasized China's claim over Taiwan, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says “those who play with fire will perish by it.” For its part, the White House says Biden underscored U.S. opposition to “unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.” Relations between the two countries have been strained by talk of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s potential trip to the island, which has a democratic government.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Will you try it? Velveeta has made a cheese-infused vodka

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert